Android Surpasses Windows Mobile in Web Traffic

According to AdMob, Web traffic from Google Android devices is quickly overtaking Windows Mobile in the smartphone segment with 25% month-over-month growth in June. The advertising company, which does 40% of its business serving ads to iPhone users, says that the new numbers put Android at about 5% mobile Web market share worldwide–more than Windows Mobile. (One such device, the new HTC Hero, below.)

AdMob also broke down some of Apple’s global sales numbers for the first time, announcing that of the 45 million iPhones and iPod Touches sold worldwide, about 25 million of them are here in the U.S., based on data collected from their network. The ratio, AdMob says, has stayed steady at about 2:1, iPhone to iPod Touch.

[Via VentureBeat]