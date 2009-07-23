advertisement
F-22 Fighter Gets the Axe

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

President Barack Obama won an important victory late yesterday afternoon when the Senate voted to halt production of the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighter jet (seen below). Nearly two billion dollars had been earmarked for the production of seven more of the jets, the development of which has already cost taxpayers $65 billion — a bill bloated even by Department of Defense standards.

The president promised to veto the bill should it have passed because it isn’t ideal for the ground battles being waged in Afghanistan. Neither the wars there nor in Iraq involve traditional air combat.

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates has also railed against the Lockheed Martin-built jet, and while that company says that the F-22 project provided or supplemented up to 100,000 jobs, Gates has contended that the new F-35 fighter (seen above) will fill that gap.

