Brand Storytelling: Connecting With Your Audience

At its very core, marketing is storytelling. The best advertising campaigns take us on an emotional journey–appealing to our wants, needs and desires–while at the same time telling us about a product or service. A brand’s story comes from the company’s own information, and if successful, it is accepted and integrated into the consumer’s story. You must understand how your brand emotionally resonates with customers and then position your message in the right place to tell the right story at just the right time.

Corporate marketers have countless tools available to help them share their stories, including online and offline advertising, out-of-home, events, Web sites, marketing collateral, retail presence and public relations. Knowing how and where your target customer consumes media–or will be exposed to your message–allows you to position your story most effectively.

For example, when sharing the story of the AT&T 8525 by HTC, a Windows Mobile smartphone, we targeted harried business people who needed real-time access to their productivity tools, such as email and Microsoft Office programs, at all times. An out-of-home campaign in airports, subway stations and table trays on Alaska Airlines jets showed how the 8525 kept users calmly connected, as if they were sitting in their offices. An emotional need was met–to stay calm and connected–while the consumer was actually in a usually stressful travel environment.

The goal with corporate-brand storytelling is to transition the consumer from awareness to trial to advocacy. You want people to use your brand to describe their life: A “Windows User,” a “Mac Guy,” a “Honda driver” and so on. Once the consumer adopts a product into his or her personal story, brand exposure increases greatly.

But beyond the profound influence of one-to-one interactions consumers have with their friends, family and co-workers, they also have many more tools at their disposal to share joy or dismay about your brand with the world at-large. Blogs, email, online communities, and review options on Web sites can create a firestorm of awareness about your brand–good or bad.

Still, consumers can be amazingly loyal, and if they have taken the story of your brand to heart, they can forgive many transgressions. In the mobile phone operating system wars, Apple has clearly done the best job in winning over the hearts and minds of users. But the company’s phones can be buggy, and they don’t do all things well. However, the form factor and user interface design, the application innovations and the philosophy of the company have created such a powerful story that people want to be a part of it. BlackBerry, Palm, or Windows Mobile smartphones don’t carry the same emotional cachet. At least, not yet.