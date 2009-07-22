Getting It Right the First Time: Incorporating Data Tools Into Marketing Campaigns

Any company looking to share its message with the public needs to ask these questions first. But you already knew that, right?

It’s crucial these days that marketing dollars are used in the most effective ways possible. So companies must try to determine beyond a shadow of a doubt who to target, what message works, where the most effective medium will be and when to share it. After all, you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck if you get it right the first time.

The key to getting it right is gaining a deep understanding of your customer through proper data-capture and analysis. From there, with the right tools, you should be able to extrapolate the key points, creative elements, offers and media that will produce a positive return on investment.

Many companies are now using data tools to help them make the most informed marketing decisions possible. Although countless tools exist for marketing automation, sales force automation, data analytics and CRM, it’s important to choose the best tool for your specific business needs. Greater investments, research and time on the front end will help eliminate redundancy and improve data quality, which will in turn cut costs and make your processes more efficient and effective. Keep it simple: Select the right tools to gather the data you really need.

For example, two options are Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Salesforce, which have many of the same functions. Using both systems, however, could be creating bottlenecks and redundancies that might actually skew results. Conduct a requirements assessment, and determine which tool meets most if not all of your needs and select that one.

Frankly, most companies are collecting reams of data in many different places without forethought. Over-dependence on capturing data without thinking how the data will be analyzed and used to improve marketing results is a major risk factor for companies of any size. Wiser companies know how to simplify. Sometimes it really pays to focus attention on fewer key performance indicators that have the biggest impact on customer acquisition, conversion and loyalty than on the dozens of possible data points that may or may not have real statistical meaning.