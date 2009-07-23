Piles Versus Files

Piles: Everyone gets them, and some of us admit it openly–and seek treatment. Christy MacLear, executive director of the Philip Johnson Glass House Museum in New Canaan, Connecticut, spent two years looking for an office desk that augments–rather than disguises–her piling ways. She describes her work style as “managing through piles.” MacLear assigns each project its own stack of papers. “If I don’t see them (they are in a cabinet) then the project might as well be in cold storage,” she says. Many productivity experts agree that documents should stay more or less visible until you are finished using them. At that point, most papers can either be recycled or banished to closed filing cabinets.

Piles don’t tend to be pretty. They eat up space on your desktop, sprawling out across every available surface like a ravenous suburb. And as piles grower deeper and taller, they stop being useful. Even when we defend our piles as essential outgrowths of our fast-moving minds, we know in our hearts that sooner or later, our piles will bury us alive if we don’t control them. Confronting her problem head-on, MacLear commissioned industrial designer Leon Ransmeier to design a desk that acknowledges her stacking habit, yet gives it shape and structure.



Leon Ransmeier, desk for Christy MacLear, 2009

Submerged piles. Ransmeier created storage surfaces that slide out like drawers but have open sides like shelves. These roomy stacking trays are attached to runners along just one edge, providing more visibility and easier access than a full-fledged drawer. Ransmeier explains, “The contents of the desk remain in sight to a certain extent and so are never really ‘gone.’ The horizontal format is retained, preserving any inherent chronology, but the piles are suspended below the work surface, freeing up desk space.” Will MacClear’s papers be visible enough? Will she really keep the top of her new desk free and open, or will its surface remain an irresistible draw for stacks of stuff? Ransmeier is producing a limited number of desks for Richard Wright’s contemporary commissions program, so a few lucky paper pilers will have a chance to try out the system for themselves.



Al Gore’s office, illustration by Ellen Lupton from Design Your Life, 2009

Virtual piles. Some of the world’s most productive people are pilers. Al Gore, for example, is a busy guy, with mounds of paper to prove it. Not only does Gore’s home office harbor vast stacks of books and reports, he also has a triple computer screen. This super-sized virtual desktop allows him to move quickly between open documents and applications. Many creative workers stay productive by keeping their virtual piles spread out and easy to glance at on multiple screens. And many of us heap up our digital desktops with the documents that we want close at hand.