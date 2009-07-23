Opening Day of Comic-Con, San Diego

Critics have accused Comic-Con International of becoming too “Hollywood”, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The annual comic/sci-fi/fantasy convention still offers the geekdom of Comic-Cons past, like panel discussions on the “pluses and perils of adding magic and monsters to our world” and lectures titled “Indie Comics Marketing 101.” But the corporatization of Comic-Con has its perks—namely, big-name sneak peeks. Attendees will see teasers for new seasons of favorites like NBC’s Heroes and Showtime’s Dexter, while genre films like The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Peter Jackson’s upcoming production District 9 will drop unseen footage. But the real fan-boy anxiety is swirling around Iron Man 2; principal shooting wrapped just days ago, and Comic-Con-goers will get a peek inside next summer’s most anticipated genre flick before this summer’s blockbusters are even finished releasing. How much of a peek is anyone’s guess.