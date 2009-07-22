From an Old-Fashioned Bank to an Heirloom Seed Bank

From the crumbling ashes of the fallen financial system rises a new type of bank: one for heirloom seeds. It sounds like the beginning of a post-apocalyptic novel, but it’s really happening in Petaluma, California, where an abandoned bank has been taken over by the Seed Bank, a store featuring heirloom varieties of lettuce, radishes, beets, herbs, tomatoes, and more.

The Seed Bank is a satellite store of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds in Mansfield, Missouri, which offers 1,275 varieties of seeds. While the newest Seed Bank isn’t quite that large, it is still the largest in the Petaluma area. Locals even refer to it as the Home Depot of seed banks, partially for its size but also because it’s an offshoot of an already-existing bank. Jeremiah Gettle, the 28 year-old founder of the Seed Bank, has plans to expand his franchise even further in California and eventually to the East Coast.

And unlike the bank that once stood in its place, Petaluma’s Seed Bank has been thriving since it opened last month. And why not? Home-grown fruits and vegetables are cheaper than store-bought varieties and they save on transportation costs. So don’t be surprised if that collapsed bank down the street is replaced by a seed bank instead of an HSBC.

