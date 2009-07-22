PecoBOO Software Watches You, Controls Your Computer Screen

It’s annoying when you’re watching a movie and the computer screen blacks out. It’s also a pain to try and remember to put the computer in sleep mode every time you check out for a few hours. The solution? Mildly unsettling facial recognition software, of course!

VeryPC, a company specializing in energy-efficiency solutions for computers, has unveiled the PecoBOO application for Windows Vista and XP, which apparently “knows when you’re looking, and when you’re not looking.” In other words, the application senses the presence of a user’s face with a webcam. If someone sits in front of the computer, on goes the monitor, and if that person leaves, the monitor switches off. If the computer is left alone for an extended period of time, it hibernates or goes into sleep mode. Like other computer monitor timers, PecoBOO asks users to control how long the program waits before going into sleep mode.

It’s an innovative idea, but how long before someone uses PecoBOO’s technology with malicious intent? VeryPC assures us that the software “cannot tell who you are or even distinguish one user from another.” Right. In all seriousness, the software, available now for $14, is an easy energy-saving solution for the lazy (yet environmentally-aware) among us.

