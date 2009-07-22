Stealthy Threats to Your Job Hunt

I’ve heard other reporters chuckle when I suggest that one of the biggest priorities for job seekers with their resumes should be spell-checking and proofreading. “No duh” is the implied message. But what seems obvious is often a surprising obstacle.

No Typo Is Harmless

A recent survey by the financial staffing firm Accountemps shows that three out of four executives (76%) said just one or two typos in a resume is enough to knock applicants out of the running for hiring consideration.

Even one typo is too many for 40% of the executive surveyed.

“There is nothing worse than receiving a cover letter addressed to a different person in a different company, misspellings of my name or my company name, or obvious errors in a resume,” says Lindsay Olson, partner of Paradigm Staffing. “I receive resumes and cover letters like this daily, and it is hard for a recruiter to stand by their candidate if so little precaution and attention to detail has been given prior to hitting the send button.”

Olson is just one of many participants in the Yahoo! HotJobs Recruiter Roundtable who has complained about the prevalence of careless typos in resumes.

