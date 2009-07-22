Rebooting the FCC

Fix it, or we’ll fix it for you: That was the mandate the Senate sent to the FCC on July 20. Today ArsTechnica reports that the FCC has responded by building a Web site to help improve the agency. Though only internally available at launch, reboot.FCC.gov will later become publicly accessible. So what’s going to change?

Opening up the innovation pipeline. This is bad news for

Apple and other consumer-electronics makers who live for the dramatic

surprise at CES, MacWorld, or some other event filled with stagecraft

and twinkle dust. FCC commissioner Robert McDowell has said

that he wants the agency to publish a readable matrix of all active

proceedings to be published on the FCC’s Web site, to allow citizens to

see which devices and allocations are on the docket. Companies with a

penchant for secrecy, like our friends in Cupertino, will face more of

a challenge.

Sharing the National Broadband Plan. Also on the agenda: more openness surrounding major public initiatives such as the National Broadband Plan. Little is known about the NBP’s progress.

Rules before ruling. In the past, the censure of companies like Comcast (say, for selectively impairing Internet traffic)

requires

the invention of ad-hoc regulations that seem arbitrary. Members of the

commission have asked for the establishment of rules of behavior for

companies and then for more enforcement mechanisms

once permanent rules are in place.

Communication without waste. This is the central trope of the

rest of the commissioner’s requests. McDowell said he wants all the

FCC’s advisory committees to be kept more regularly apprised of the

agency’s doings–but without the reams of paper usually used to deliver

reports. “Perhaps this is another area where we could save money and

help the environment at the same time,” he said in his letter. The

Federal Communications Commission being smart and effcient in its

communications. Imagine that.

