Samsung Unveils Gesture-Sensing Hologram, but It’s Not World’s First

Samsung has been noisily touting its new smartphone, the JET. But they’re actually somehow managed to upstage themselves: During the product launches in London, Dubai, and Singapore, they’ve been presenting the phone’s capabilities using a “gesture-sensing hologram.” The technology is cool, and they’re billing it as the “world’s first”–but it’s not. Obscura Digital (a company we’ve covered extensively in the past) built an interactive holographic display some time ago.

D’strict, a Korean design firm that specializes in designing one-off, gee-whiz interfaces to wow sleepy conventioneers, created the interface. This project is a fairly straight forward graft of 3-D technology and infrared motion sensing (which will soon be ubiquitous, if Microsoft’s Project Natal is any indication) onto a translucent screen. But the results are impressive for their total immersion, though you can tell there’s a slgnificant lag between gesture and response.

The D’strict video is on top, with the Obscura video below that.

The gang at D’strict has also developed a cabinet that includes motion sensing, in addition to two displays: One hologram projector on top that’s basically nothing more than signage, and a plain-vanilla 3-D panel on the bottom. Which makes it something of a Frankenstein: