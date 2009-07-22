Buzzwords Ain’t So Bad

Really, I am okay with buzzwords. I know that people are likely sick of them, but I find them appropriate from time to time, even effective in building culture. Here’s proof: Who do you associate with “Six Sigma” or do you know what we’re talking about when we reference “Five-Nines Reliability?” Are you proud of being a “black belt,” yet have never broken a board with your forehead?

Put it another way – one person’s buzzword could very well be an

organization’s rallying cry. There are several reasons why I think such

neologisms are of value to businesses:

They are easy to

recall and remember

recall and remember They have an “insider”

feel

feel They can signify

something new and valuable

something new and valuable They inherently invite

others – employees and customers alike — to get onboard

There is a litany of examples where buzzwords have succeeded to being

part of the American culture. Anyone CEO who ever said “there’s no ‘I’ in team”

can relate. Which brings me to the main point of why I love buzzwords; they can

help companies stay internally focused while helping to clearly articulate

their benefit to customers. That’s not to say that one catch phrase will

overcome any operational, product or management issues. However, they can

certainly drive grass roots, word-of-mouth marketing at little costs.

There are, of course, some things I’ve learned when trying to use or

even create a buzzword. Here are a few that I try to keep in mind:

Don’t overuse the catch phrase: It has to be something that’s

natural and meaningful when spoken. Too much of a good thing is just that.

truly catch on, others have to do it and without prompting. There’s really

very little magic or science to it. It either does or doesn’t. What’s

more, an expensive ad or employee relations campaign will often kill it.

where customers, employees, and partners create. A top-down approach

rarely succeeds.

Here at Red Door, there is special meaning to the word, “jerk” which

relates to our core values (get to know us and you’ll know that there are no

jerks here) or “Ritz experience” which describes our attention to detail and

expectation of always going above and beyond. We have a lexicon unique to us,

but one that bonds the team together.

Herein lies the real power being buzzwords – they are an inherent part

of an organization’s culture, leadership and values. If a company and, more

importantly, its employees, possess passion and zeal for both itself and its

customers, such idioms will have greater potential for widespread adoption.

What’s more, it’s those types of catch phrases I find most endearing, because

they are a true reflection of the organization’s management style and esprit de

corps.