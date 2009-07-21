Don’t know your 3.14159 from your 3.1416? Not to worry, for today is Pi Approximation Day, a celebration of the irrational number and a tribute to those who prefer the approximation 22/7. If that’s you, you’re in good company; after all, Archimedes preferred 22/7 to the more cumbersome 3.1415926535897932…well, you get the idea. Recognized on the 22nd day of July (that’s math humor in practice), Pi Approximation Day is traditionally celebrated with the eating of pie and a discussion on the relevance of mathematical constants. But there’s no single correct way to praise a number that can’t be expressed as an exact fraction. Any celebration will do, just as long as it’s somewhat close.