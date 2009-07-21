A Tribute to Architecture’s Best Photographer, Julius Shulman

When photographer Julius Shulman passed away July 15 at the age of 98, he left behind a trove of images that immortalized modern residential architecture. Without Shulman, you might not have known the work of Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler or John Lautner. But Shulman’s images represent more than just the swanky modern scenes he was most famous for. His photos trace the evolution of the built environment since 1936, giving insight into construction techniques, urban development, real estate, the advent of tourism in the jet age, and, of course, the history of Los Angeles. In association with the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles, which houses Shulman’s archives, we bring you 17 of Shulman’s architectural images you may not have seen before–along with a few you’ll definitely recognize–narrated by Los Angeles architects, designers, artists, writers, filmmakers, and curators.