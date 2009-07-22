Why Building a Better Mousetrap Is Not Enough

One of my favorite movies is “Field of Dreams,” and its popular line, “If You Build It, They Will Come” is one of the more memorable phrases of all time.

But here’s the thing–I don’t really buy it.

Anyone

who’s ever launched a new product or company knows–sometimes through hard

knocks–that it’s not just about creating the best new widget. The proverbial

corporate graveyard is littered with robust, high-performing offerings that

didn’t make it. Successful ventures must realize that their potential doesn’t

rest solely on their features and function laurels, but instead by disrupting

their market on numerous levels.

There’s

a big reason why business classes teach the Four “Ps” (product, price,

promotion, placement), because each one has to be functioning while supporting

one another at the same time. So before entrepreneurs kick back and wait for

people to beat a path to the door of their latest product or service, they need

to ask these three questions.

Can folks

FIND your new product?

Nothing

will tick off potential customers more than when a company gets them all

psyched up for a product or service only to not be able to find it. Numerous

reasons may explain this, such as not providing enough inventory for

distributors to meet the demand, the lack of available sales channels for

people, or requiring prospects to complete an unnecessary amount of steps to

buy the product or service. In any case, the organization will quickly turn

from a desired and endearing brand to persona

non grata.

In

this age of immediate, 24/7 access to products, companies need to ensure that

customers can find and purchase their widget with ease. Otherwise, prospects

may just take a path of lesser resistance and buy a competing offering, even if

it isn’t as good.