U.S. Army Expands Tracking of Its Carbon “Bootprint”

Forgive the cheesy headline, the military really does refer to its carbon footprint as a “bootprint.” And now the Army, which was commanded by executive order in 2007 to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 3% annually through 2015, is making strides to reduce that giant bootprint.

Earlier today, the army announced that carbon management software maker Enviance will provide its Web-based greenhouse gas tracking and reporting services to 12 bases sprinkled throughout the U.S, including Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Enviance software has been used at Fort Carson in Colorado since June 2008 as part of a pilot program to monitor emissions from internal activities, military vehicles, and outside missions.

In addition to normal greenhouse gas reporting, the Fort Benning base will also use Enviance to track forest-based CO2 sequestration using methodology developed by the Forest Service. Such a system could produce carbon credits by keeping CO2 safely tucked away in trees and plants. If the tracking model proves successful, it will be expanded Army-wide for an inventory of sequestration resources.

The military isn’t the only major organization to take advantage of Enviance’s software. Valero, DuPont, and Chevron are among Enviance’s other clients.

[Via Greentech Media]