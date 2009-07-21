Developers Start to Surf Google Wave, And Love It

Weeks ago, when Google Wave was first announced, we explained why you should be terrified of it. Now Google’s opened Wave up to developers, and their first impressions are being published. Wave, it seems, is a wild ride.

If you’ve never heard of it, Wave is Google’s dynamic hybrid of email and IM chat with images and video thrown in. It turns conversations into fast-moving group streams-of-consciousness. As developer Ben Rometsch describes it, it’s best to think of it as “a bunch of shared IM conversations that are organized like email messages and stored on the server for time immemorial.”

It looks like the services real strength will be its flexibility: You can use it for data-enriched group chatting, which will have Campfire’s developers nervous, you can limit it to a strung-out email like exchange between two people, or use it as a simple Wiki thanks to the group-enabled editing.

Rometsch does a good job of describing the features.

Widgets. These are smart coded plug-ins that let you drop far more than movies and images into a streaming Wave conversation–think of plopping a chess game into the stream, for example. They’ll likely find use as connectors to third party services.

Real time conversation. Apparently feels very different indeed to both IM and email. That’s because your keystrokes are displayed more or less real time, complete with all your miss-spells and robbing you of the chance to rethink your sentences mid-flow and keeping them a secret. As a result people seem to be using minimalist sentences, more like in an SMS, to keep things simple and efficient. Though this will likely evolve as users get more used to Wave’s interface, it means it’s a very different style of net-based communication.