Trend Report Card: Mainstream Trends Pt. 1

To stay ahead of the curve, we developed key cultural and business mainstream trends in early February of this year. We found the freshest, promising startups like MealBaby and NowPlayIt to exotic companies like Shark Diver and Tripwolf , while orienting ourselves with the recessionary market. To see how we fared, below is our mainstream trend report card.

Seismic Shift

An earthquake has shaken our social foundation—shifting the power of the chosen few and giving opportunity to the many.

We discussed information aggregators like Digg and Reddit as a

competitor of traditional news sites like NYTimes. Since we published

this trend in February, according to Compete.com, we’ve been spot-on.

Digg’s unique users increased from 33.4 to 40 million and Reddit’s

numbers also rose from 4.9 to 6 million, whereas NYTimes readers fell

from 16 to 15.5 million. Though the NY Times numbers have only

marginally decreased, we feel with the rise in alternative news sites

will continue—leading to a decrease in online traffic for traditional

news platforms.

Grade: A

Bite-Size Indulgence



In an era where over indulgence is a no-no, we look to bite-size pleasures to satisfy our cravings for that much-needed getaway.

Convenience and quality: that’s the award-winning combination we

predicted with this trend. To illustrate bite-size quality, take

example from coffee icon, Starbucks. They’re expanded their menu to

include small sandwiches, coffee cake, oatmeal and other treats, while

taking aim at new markets in Europe. Starbucks does bite-size to go

with their introduction of the drive-thru. Convenient snacks in general

are on the rise. Sales of healthy and savory snacks are estimated to

increase 16%, according to Brandweek. Though we aim to cut costs, there is still that one bite-size allowance that gets us through the day.