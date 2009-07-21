Barnes & Noble’s Plastic Logic E-Reader to Rival Amazon’s

Barnes and Noble just revealed that it’s upcoming e-reader is the one from Plastic Logic that we’ve long heard about. Which means the Kindle may have a decent competitor on the scene.

After all, Plastic Logic’s e-reader is the most interesting-looking and sounding one yet–it’s design is super-minimalist thanks to its touchscreen, it’s supposedly a very slender device indeed, and it has a whopping 8.5 by 11-inch electronic ink display that rivals the Kindle DX’s. Its built to support the EPub format, also used by Sony, which is how B&N plans on releasing the texts from its e-bookstore.

plastic logic ebook from Gizmodo on Vimeo.

At this point, B&N’s plan becomes clear–the books will be tied to the B&N e-reader, and not downloadable by Kindle or Sony Reader owners. Essentially B&N is trying to set up a closed ecosystem that’s a direct rival to Amazon’s, and that’s based from its bricks and mortar stores and a website, versus Amazon’s 100% cloud-based solution. Whether B&N’s e-store will incorporate an over-the-air download system, utilizing the in-built 3G chips in the e-reader, like Whispernet isn’t clear yet. And it may be a tricky deal to set up given how much trouble Amazon’s apparently having trying to expand the service overseas.

That doesn’t mean B&N doesn’t have more tricks up its sleeve, however: Its e-bookstore will have over 700,000 titles, more than twice that of Amazon, with best-seller prices at around $10. And the company’s pulled off a deal with Google to enable its users to download Google’s 500,000 public text library for free too. That means B&N ia offering close to one million more texts than Amazon does to its Kindle users. And they’re not just being made available on the Plastic Logic e-reader either–B&N have iPhone, BlackBerry and PC software on the way too.