WHAT MAKES A GREAT LEADER? THE IMPORTANCE OF PERSONAL PROFICIENCY.

It’s a question that has been tackled by thousands. In fact, there are literally tens of thousands of leadership studies, theories, frameworks, models, and recommended best practices. But where are the clear, simple answers we need for our daily work lives? Are there any? Dave Ulrich, Norm Smallwood, and Kate Sweetman set out to answer these questions to crack the code of leadership. Drawing on decades of research experience, the authors conducted extensive interviews with a variety of respected CEOs,academics, experienced executives, and seasoned consultants and heard the same five essentials repeated again and again. These five rules became

The Leadership Code.

These five rules the book argues can be effectively used by all leaders, regardless of their context or organization. The five rules/leadership code are:

*

Strategist – shape the future. *

Executor – make things happen. * Talent manager – engage todays talent. * Human

capital developer – build the next generation. *

Personal proficiency – invest in yourself.

This gives you a platform/guidance for developing your leadership capability. The authors say by following this code and 60% to 70% of the leadership challenge will be met. They accept that the remaining 30% of leadership effectiveness, will depend on how you deal with specific issues that will vary from organization to organization. I do think that the first four are not

really shocking. There are hundreds of books and resources, which describe

these rules. The most interesting one is personal proficiency. Personal proficiency has five sets of resources: physical, social, emotional, intellectual and spirituality.

This personal proficiency is the basis upon

which the rest can be developed. If there is a lack, or not enough attention to

any of these aspects, the other four rules will suffer. For sure! Physical The role of a leader puts great demands on

the physical condition and stamina of the leader. Most hours are spend sitting

down behind a desk, in the car, in meeting rooms. This is not healthy for the

body. So, it is crucial to plan at least three times a week time for physical

exercises, preferably outdoors. That activity has two benefits. During the

physical exercises you can clear and clean your head, your thinking. When you

are done, you will have a new and refreshing perspective on the challenges at

hand. And you will be less tired from all the meetings and conversations,

because you have a good physical state.

Social It is crucial to have a view and

understanding of the world around you. If the leader is only focussed on the

business, he or she misses a lot about what is happening in the world. This can

be in his own family and community, but also in the wider perspective. One of

the most fulfilling activities is to be a volunteer. This is beneficial for

yourself and for the organization as well. Emotional For your own physical and mental health, it

is crucial to be aware of your own emotions. Are you often angry, impatient or

disappointed? Any other emotion? If you hide those emotions for yourself, it

will take a while to burst out of its cocoon, but then you are in trouble. So,

it is better to be aware and to accept those emotions. Then you can examine what

the cause is and address that cause. Even better is to have a personal coach

who will be your confidential sparring partner and trustee.

Intellectual Here we are talking about learning agility.

The world moves so fast, that you can no longer rely on your previous

experience or know-how. You have to keep up to date with the latest trends and

developments. Not only in your area of expertise, but also in general. This can

be done through reading, attending seminars, and listening to podcasts. A great

way to learn is to meet regularly with people with different backgrounds. They

will offer you new insights and perspectives. Everything in the world is so

connected to each other that you need to learn to develop a holistic way of

seeing. Only then you can see the problems and challenges, as well as the

solutions and opportunities. Spiritual To keep your own flame burning, you need to

make sure that you regularly add some fuel. This can be done through

meditation, going to church, reading, or whatever suits you. You have to

provide meaning to your own, personal life as well. Your values and beliefs

have to be sustained continuously.

Most leaders do not give priority to this

personal proficiency. The result is that they really exhaust themselves (and

their teams). The current challenges require that you be energetic and

enthusiastic and not deplete your own resources. So you have to make sure that

you fuel them regularly and continuously! ——————————————————————————————————-

