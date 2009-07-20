Slow Food: The Restaurant Biz Is Floundering

“Whatever we have in the house.”

“Again?”

According

to the latest numbers coming from the restaurant industry, some version

of this one-act play is taking place all over the country. Total

traffic declined 2.6% this past spring versus the same quarter last

year, the biggest decline in 28 years, says the NPD Group. And it’s

households with kids who are beating the hasty retreat from eating out.

One-third of dining traffic is groups with children, and this marks the

third quarter in a row families are cutting back. (Adult households

with no kids were stable this spring.)

Even fast food, usually

up in a recession, has fallen 2%–in fact, fast-foodie traffic has been

Super Down Sized seven of the last nine months. The only player who’s

lovin’ it is McDonald’s, which Research Edge predicts will report 2.7% same-store sales growth in June (perhaps because that chain did not confuse size with success).

Casual dining (think Olive Garden

or Chili’s) is faring worse than fast food, down 4%, and

midscale/family restaurants (industry jargon for joints like IHOP) are

faring worst of all, down 6%. Breakfast is down an apocalyptic 9% at

these restaurants–bad news for those new Hawaiian pancakes at IHOP or

the Denny’s Grand Slam–as many of their one-time patrons are likely

trading down to fast food, where breakfast is down just 2%.

The

only time of day that picked up traffic was afternoon snack at

fast food and casual dining restaurants, which was up 1% in both.

Perhaps Taco Bell’s fourthmeal is finally taking hold? And we suspect

McD’s snack wraps are a key driver in it holding strong against this

mass exodus from the national food court.