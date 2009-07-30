Five Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Socializing Apps

We’ll have to wait a bit longer for augmented reality-based apps to be available on the iPhone and Android platforms (word is that after Apple releases its 3.1 software update in September , we’ll see a flood of AR apps in the App Store). In the meantime, we’re gathering our wish lists for apps that bridge the gap between our digital social lives and our real-life ones.

You’re Twittering? Me too!

That’s the concept behind Michael Zollner’s TwittARound app that allows you to see live tweets pop up on your iPhone based on location. The app brings the real world into our digital reverie, enabling you to see both where the tweets ae coming from and how far away the person is that’s tweeting it. It could be a useful conversation starter, but mostly Twittaround just seems stalkerish.





Who Are You Again? Oh Yeah

Swedish software designers and mobile interface specialists TAT have released a very cool concept video called Augmented ID that uses facial-recognition technology to give people a view into your social media. Set a work profile and people who meet you can use their phone’s camera to see your business card, recent SlideShare presentations, and the like. Switch to personal mode and they’ll see your tweetstream, the music you’re listening to, and your vlog.





Shirt Tales

The PaperTweet3d concept works in conjunction with t-shirts outfitted with barcodes representing Twitter usernames. Just aim your phone at a barcoded t-shirt to find out what the wearer is tweeting about.



