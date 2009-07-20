Customer Retention in Tough Times

Economic downturns can wreak havoc on businesses. As a business owner or manager, it’s important to make an honest, accurate assessment of your situation and take the necessary steps to remain healthy. Customer retention and business development are central to successful managing through a downturn.

As a business owner, it’s my job to maintain a high-level view of the company and the status of all projects. And a big part of this is keeping an eye on customer satisfaction–you’d be surprised at how far executive involvement goes toward creating and maintaining happy clients.

Here are a few tips to help you manage your business more proactively and increase its ability to thrive and grow.

Customer Retention

Make sure your idea of superior client service is in line with your client’s expectations:

Measure client satisfaction. Ask for feedback and critique to improve your performance and service.

Monitor the feedback your customers provide about your company and be prepared to respond to it. Recently, United broke a passenger’s guitar through reckless baggage handling. The passenger responded with a video about the incident that has generated millions of views and unfavorable perceptions.

Maintain high-touch relationships with clients:

Invest in relationships with your clients.

Pick the most high-touch method of communicating with clients. Meet in person when possible and value phone calls over impersonal emails. A close, personal relationship might save you when your client starts looking for areas to cut costs. Despite all the technological advances, people still do business with people.

Focus on quality in your product or service:

Define clear success for metrics with the client and continually exceed them.

Promise something realistic and deliver something exceptional.

Train your staff and set expectations for delivering excellent service and results. Humor is an effective way to demonstrate desired behaviors as illustrated in this Customer Service Video.

Business Development

Marketing yourself: