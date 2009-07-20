Burger King’s New Web Site Becomes Hub For Advertising Favorites

The Subservient Chicken is back. Burger King has revamped its web site, creating a multimedia home for some of its best-known but long since retired advertising efforts, as well as the corporate and nutritional information that has always been there.

True to BK style, the site allows users to have it their way, using slide buttons on the homepage to adjust the levels of “fun,” “food,” and “King” that the page displays. Amid nutritional information, a restaurant locator and investor relations are links to gone-but-not-forgotten favorites like 2004’s “Subservient Chicken,” the interactive Web ad designed by Crispin, Porter + Bogusky to promote “Chicken the way you like it.”

The site also brings back “Whopper Freakout,” in which BK uses hidden cameras to record the stunned reactions of diners as the restaurant staff fools them into believing BK’s signature Whopper has been discontinued. Some controversial ad campaigns will also find a home there, such as “Whopper Virgins,” a series of ads where BK conducted taste tests between their burgers and McDonald’s with people who had never eaten burgers before. It also links to some content from third parties, like “Seth McFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy,” a site of branded animated shorts by the creator of Family Guy.



Previously, most of these campaigns existed elsewhere on the Web on microsites, but Burger King wanted to bring them to a central hub so users could find them more easily. The microsites were still pulling in significant traffic, BK’s VP of marketing impact told the Wall Street Journal, but while still popular the sites weren’t always easily accessible. The redesign will now redirect traffic from those microsites, as well as traffic from tie-ins like “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” to the new BK.com.



The site will not contain all of BK’s adventures in advertising however. Some, like the cancelled “Whopper Sacrifice” campaign that encouraged Facebook users to “de-friend” ten people in exchange for a Whopper, will be left on the shelf. The site will also keep some content on standby to rotate in later so the site remains fresh.

[via Wall Street Journal]