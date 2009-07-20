Another Person Blogging About Sustainability?

The saying, “You can’t BS a BSer” is a reality to me. My evolution from a wide-eyed journalism student to a PR “flack” has given me a little bit of an edge when it comes to the world of marketing gobbledygook. I don’t want to feed anyone lines of BS, at least not intentionally (unspoken Hippocratic Oath of a one-time working reporter). But I can smell it a mile away. My job is to help people cut the crap and get the real story out there.

As I write this, thousands more are talking, blogging, issuing press releases, lobbying congress – you name it – about sustainability. There’s so much information out there that consumers are exasperated, to the extent that they just want to turn off the noise. Nevertheless, many deserving companies want to get the word out about the good they’re doing for the environment and world around them.

In this blog, I want to create an open dialogue about how to communicate authentically and effectively about sustainability. I’ll want to hear from you on what your company is doing to break through the noise. And, of course, I’ll want you to call my bluff if anything I’m saying sounds like BS. We might agree – we might even disagree (imagine that), but isn’t that what a good blog is all about?