Greenpeace Attacks Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony With Their Own Creepy Game Console Scraps

Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have all taken heat from the Greenpeace Guide to Greener Electronics for using toxic chemicals in video-game consoles and other electronics. Now Greenpeace has upped the ante, zooming in on the companies’ excessive use of toxins in the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii with a series of videos that turn scraps from the consoles into creepy-looking (yet effective) spokesmen against dangerous substances such as brominated flame retardants (BFRs) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The PlayStation 3 video, for example, calls Sony out on removing toxins from some products, but “not the ones kids play with,” while the Xbox 360 video asks why Microsoft still uses toxic substances that Apple has already dropped.

It’s a campaign with a strong visual impact, but how many people who really want a console will pass after seeing the Greenpeace videos? Or throw away their Wiis? By targeting three of the most popular consoles, Greenpeace hasn’t left us with many options. Perhaps another series of videos demonstrating the proper way to recycle these toxic products is also in order.

Check out the videos below.