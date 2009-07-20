AOL CEO Tim Armstrong Has Job for 100 Days, Can’t Shut Up About It

At the end of his first 100 days as CEO last week, Armstrong granted multiple interviews, shedding some light on what comes next for AOL.

Obligatory Bio Since being named AOL’s chief executive in April, former Googler Tim Armstrong has hit 16 cities in 10 countries on a whirlwind tour of AOL’s operations, taking notes, shaking hands and, most importantly, determining what AOL actually is. By year’s end, Armstrong is hoping to have the company prepared to spinoff from Time Warner in an IPO, a tall order for any executive in such a short span of time.

AOL’s Business Model Armstrong says AOL will focus on five key areas: content, advertising, local communities and mapping, communications, and a new segment he’s creating called AOL Ventures. As for the first two objectives, Armstrong sees AOL’s current ad strategy as being poorly timed. As the economic downturn hit, AOL was sitting on too much generic ad inventory that was unappealing to brand advertisers. The fix: a niche content approach that will appeal to targeted marketers. AOL has already begun this transition through several of its MediaGlow sites, including Endgadget and TMZ.com. Armstrong sees more sites like these in AOL’s future. Whether or not AOL’s Platform-A ad selling system will survive to sell that ad space to marketers is still up in the air.

Soundbite: “We are both buying content and producing content today,” Armstrong says. “The question is how does this company become great at scaling that content and providing value to advertisers?”

What is AOL Ventures? AOL Ventures will be a holding pen for parts of the company that aren’t really working yet. Armstrong envisions AOL Ventures as a jumping off point for connecting with “the innovation community across the globe.” AOL will use the segment to make small acquisitions, to accept investments for projects AOL already has running, and to make investments of its own into start-ups it wishes to support.

Sounds good, but mostly AOL Ventures will be a place to keep those businesses that were never properly integrated into the larger company. Like Bebo, the social networking site that AOL acquired for $580 million that has thus far gone nowhere. “I think the Bebo team in general could benefit from being in an environment where they can purely focus on Bebo and growing Bebo” Armstrong says.