Social Media & CSR: The Top 10 Sites for Creating Conversation

I have to admit, I’m always learning that I don’t know what I don’t know.

When it comes to the exponentially expanding conversation about

Corporate Social Responsibility, it is almost impossible to keep up. In

order to avoid spending every waking hour combing through countless

articles, blogs and press releases, I decided to get help.

And not just any help.

The miracle of social media has allowed access to the best of the best.

With it, I’ve enlisted the aid of experts in the field of Corporate

Social Responsibility. In turn, I’ve been able to make contributions

from my own area of expertise, Corporate Volunteering.



I figure you might want in on the game. Here’s a list of the sites I find the most beneficial:

JustMeans.com

JustMeans is one of the best sites I’ve seen for direct interaction with companies on the topic of CSR. You’ll find Campbell’s Soup, Hewlett Packard, Seventh Generation, Timberland and many more.

The site has a decent global perspective with 40% US & Canada, 35%

UK, and 25% other. JustMeans boasts over 500,000 unique visitors in

2008 and 1.9 million page views per month, ensuring diversity of

perspective and experience. With so many companies and experts

participating regularly, JustMeans is also able to provide significant helpful information in the editorial section.

In my opinion, the best feature is the staff. Highly interactive and proactive in facilitating connections, the JustMeans staff are key to optimizing the site. Co-founders, Kevin Long and Martin Smith, give it that vibrant and effective edge that really makes it stand out.