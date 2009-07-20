Sprint Nextel Tells Customer “No” Data

Sharing the data you collect about a customer with that customer may be your single most important gesture of transparency – not to mention that it may give you the ability to convert more of those conversations.

I found the story while reading the Sunday edition of the Inquirer and it caught my eye. When a Sprint customer requested an itemized bill, the company refused to send the information. The answer, after some considerable waffling:

one Sprint staffer told him, “The FCC won’t allow it.” Another said, “No other company will provide that information.”

was something akin to a slap it in the face – Sprint wouldn’t provide the text-message records without a subpoena.

What on earth possessed Nextel to email such a response? I can check my itemized wireless bill online any time I wish. The company records all that data, why not share it with customers?

I don’t like the fact that US carriers double dip on charges by making us pay both for calls and text messages made as well as those we receive. What I like even less is what I’m reading about Sprint not wanting to disclose data to the very customer whose information it has.

We’re in the age of networked collaboration and customer-centricity. Those companies that will find a way to share more information with their customers, partners, and suppliers will gain a competitive advantage.

