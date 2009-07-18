GM to Buy Back All Pontiac Azteks for Cash!

A few weeks ago I posted an open letter to GM CEO Fritz

Henderson on the first day of GM’s entering into bankruptcy protection,

offering my concern that Mr. Henderson’s reliance on great GM design to save

the company might be a problem since GM had put so much ugly tin on America’s

roads. I also noted that GM’s culture needed to change, and this was their last

chance to get it right. I didn’t mention that most experts on corporate change

say it requires 3 — 5 years to accomplish, if you know what you’re doing.

In an amazing display of exactly what I was talking about,

Mr. Henderson tossed my article over the fence and assigned the response to

Global VP for all design, Ed Welburn, who wrote a public letter back to “Gerald

Sindell of the Huffington Post,” which contained an impassioned defense of GM

design, and the thousands of artists and modelers at work around the clock

around the world creating beautiful new GM cars. Mr. Welburn invited me to

visit GM dealerships, look at and drive the new Chevys, Buicks and Cadillacs. I

was also invited to visit to global design headquarters in Detroit and see for

myself.

I went to the GM website which lists a number of dealers

nearby in San Francisco and Marin County, but when I tried to call them I was

shocked to discover that their phones were disconnected. I eventually found

some GM dealers who were answering their phones and asked to see if they had

the cars Ed had suggested I look at. Although half the models had not yet arrived,

I did eventually spend two days visiting three GM dealerships, made many notes,

talked to a lot of salespeople, and drove some cars. I sent an email to Mr.

Welburn asking if he would like my private thoughts, and upon his acceptance, I

wrote him an 8 page letter about what I had seen in the field and made some

suggestions about how the consumer experience might be improved. I asked him to

please let me know if he had received my email.

But I received no answer. None.

I wrote again, asking for Mr.

Welburn to confirm whether or not he had received my letter. And I wrote

a third time this week. Again, silence.

So, what the heck. I might as well share some of my thoughts

about GM publicly.