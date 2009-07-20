Language to Communication to Filling in the Space with Chatter to…Distraction?

We look at language as “a body of words and the systems for their use common to a people who are of the same community or nation, the same geographical area, or the same cultural tradition”.

We can be fluent in a language and yet fail to communicate clearly and concisely or tie the listener in knots by speaking around a topic and not saying anything of relevance.

As the younger generations come into the workplace and often communicate through text messaging rather than speech, the term ‘sound bites’ come into play as they speak almost in code. Yet do they know how to communicate at all levels, especially in the workplace when leadership tends to think and speak in complete sentences? How can we expect people to understand what we’re doing and how we’re doing it if we abbreviate to the point of ambiguity?

Enter the world of Twitter, for example, where you can only communicate with a maximum of 140 characters, forcing one to use coded language, misspelled words and pieces of thought sequences. Is that really serving us or forcing us into the world of “explaining what we meant”? Does this help evolve us or hold us back? Is the time one spends on Twitter or similar services time well spent or just “busymaking”?

These questions are on the table in more organizations than I can count. Where is the line crossed between using technology to simplify our lives and just filling it with chatter?