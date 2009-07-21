2nd Anniversary of the Final Harry Potter Book

Though overshadowed by last week’s release of the sixth Harry Potter film, today marks the second anniversary of the final Potter book, the Deathly Hallows. So while the media fixates on The Half Blood Prince’s record-breaking $104 million opening day, consider this: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 44 million copies, many at $30 a pop (in the U.S. alone, more than one million were pre-ordered hardcovers—do the math). Overall, the seven-book series has moved more than 400 million copies, and they’re still selling years later. That’s not just a good story for a franchise. That’s nothing short of magic.