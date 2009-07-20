Web Design World, Seattle

Billing itself as “the design conference for the here and now,” Web Design World will focus on doing more with less, a recurring theme in the current economic climate. The three-day gathering will draw speakers from all over the Web to talk about everything from typography to mobile design to Twitter tools, culminating in a workshop day centered on practical skills like actually making money. For those designers that haven’t figured that part out yet, free continental breakfast will be served daily, so you’ve got that going for you.