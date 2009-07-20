40th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Forty years to the day after astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin made their giant leap for mankind, that first moon landing stands as a monument to human innovation. Of course, hoax theories still abound: one claims Stanley Kubrick filmed Apollo 11 and 12 while working on 2001: A Space Odyssey, while another insists 382 kilograms of moon rocks collected by Apollo missions were actually gathered from Antarctica. But other claims are more empirical. Some theorists have cited inconsistencies in NASA photos and footage, while others ask why we cannot see the landing sites through terrestrial telescopes. But it’s a tough week to be a conspiracy theorist; photos from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter released Friday make it pretty clear that if we weren’t on the Moon, someone was.