Mercedes-Benz Reveals All-Electric Gullwinged Supercar

Mercedes-Benz isn’t about to be outdone by Tesla, even if parent company Daimler owns a share of the startup. No, the luxury car company is releasing its own all-electric high-end vehicle–the SLS AMG electric. The gasoline-powered SLS AMG, described by The New York Times Wheels Blog as an “exotic gull-wing supercar,” is still a prototype. But that hasn’t stopped Mercedes from planning an electric version of the $250,000 two-door coupe.

The gas-powered SLS has a 563-horsepower, 6.3 liter V8 engine that can reach 200 mph. In comparison, the electric model will have four electric motors near the wheels that have a total output of 526 hp and a liquid-cooled lithium ion battery pack provided by Evonik industries. No word yet on whether the electric car can reach 200 mph like the gas-powered version, but the SLS will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds.

Tesla already has a head start with its Roadster and upcoming Model S–the Mercedes SLS won’t likely be released until 2015. Stay tuned for more information about the SLS when Mercedes unveils it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

[Via Autoblog]

