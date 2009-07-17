advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Who Are the CEOs of Hogwarts?

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Scrape away all of the wizardry, and the sixth Harry Potter film is about a company that unites behind a leader to defeat its foes. Which got us thinking about the real world wizards of finance and technology, and how they would map onto the characters in the film. In short, who in the business world is equivalent to our cast of heroes and who deserves the title of He Who Must Not Be Named?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life