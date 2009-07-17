What Would a Facebook Collaboration With Apple Look Like? It Almost Happened…

How would Facebook be different today if its social operating system was built into Apple’s OS X? The two companies spent a lot of time collaborating early on. But, as Facebook’s senior platform manager and former Apple employee Dave Morin tells it, there was resistance within Apple to “the idea that social is even something a computer can do.” Morin’s tale, recorded at Fast Company‘s Most Creative People conference in June, offers excellent insight into how Facebook figured out how to make its plan successful even as other companies failed to see its potential.