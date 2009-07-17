Advancing Underrepresented Minorities in Technology: The Richard Tapia Conference by Caroline Simard

Last week, I started a blog series about organizations and groups who are making a difference for underrepresented men and women in technology. Our research shows that only 6.8% of technical employees in Silicon Valley are African-American, Hispanic, or Native American, and that these underrepresented employees are significantly more likely to plan to leave their companies. The CRA Taulbee Survey shows that a mere 1% of PhD recipients in Computer Science are Hispanic, 1% are African-American, and 0% are Native American (!). These statistics haven’t changed significantly since the early 1990s.

The Tapia Conference was named in honor of Dr. Richard A. Tapia , a mathematician and University Professor in the Department of Computational and Applied Mathematics at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Tapia is the kind of role model that defies the odds – you can read his full bio online for a massive dose of inspiration: a first-generation American from Mexican parents, he was the first in his family to attend college, and earned a PhD in Mathematics from UCLA. He is an accomplished scientist who has published over 100 papers, and he was the first Hispanic to be elected to the National Academy of Engineering. The list of awards he received and his research accomplishments is astounding. In terms of making an impact on the next generation of underrepresented technologists and scientists, he walks the talk. During his tenure at Rice University, he advised more underrepresented minority and women doctoral students than anyone else is the country. Tapia is director of the Center for Excellence and Equity in Education at Rice, where he strives to change the academic practices that re-create inequality. In a 2003 paper on diversity in academia , Tapia and colleagues lament that increasing diversity is not truly rewarded by the current academic reward system, which rewards research over teaching and mentoring activities. Yet, faculty engagement in teaching and mentoring is critical to increasing the recruitment, retention and advancement of underrepresented minorities. In a recent article in the Chronicle of Higher Education , Tapia also argues that the top-tier universities need to actively engage in becoming a part of the solution