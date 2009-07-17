East Harlem School: Contemporary Design, at a Bargain Price

Maybe the biggest reason why more builders don’t hire contemporary architects is that, in addition to the up front design fees, your typical design visionary is bound to plow straight through the construction budget, and then some. But not always. Recently, Peter L. Gluck & Partners completed a new building for the East Harlem School, a charter school in Harlem. By acting as both the designer and the construction manager, they were able to deliver the building below budget, at a cost of $330 a square foot (which is very low, at least for New York). At the end, they even returned $500,000 in unspent contingencies–that is, the money budgeted for inevitable construction screw-ups.

The building is the first new school in the neighborhood in decades, and what’s striking about it is that it doesn’t look budget at all. In fact, it looks downright luxe. There is a smart economy of motifs and materials at work. Those panels you see on the facade are actually used to break up the jailhouse feel that plagues most institutional buildings. Meanwhile, on the inside, panel windows create copious natural light without creating expansive views that would be a distraction to students and teachers alike:

There’s a bit of whimsey (but not too much) in the round, overhead lighting wells:

That circular theme echoes throughout the building…