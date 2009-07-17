Nokia Wants You To Control Your Phone Without Buttons

Apple isn’t the only company with some creative plans for smartphone UIs: Nokia just revealed how it thinks we might control our phones in the future. There’ll be a lot of waving them in the air.

Though Nokia was horribly late to join the touchscreen phone game, along with all its gesture-based UI goodness, it looks like its design team really has some novel ideas about enhancing the way we’ll interact with its phones without having to use buttons.

Interesting stuff–it’s a far cry from the shake-to-shuffle iPod tracks or the flip-over to hang up features we’re getting used to with some of our existing accelerometer-equipped smartphones. Particular kudos goes to the idea of kissing your phone to contact a loved one–ably demonstrated by Younghee in Nokia’s slightly cheesy clip. Developing a phone that could actually sense that kind of complex interaction would be a different and possibly quite tricky matter, but that’s a task for the engineers to tackle once Nokia figures out exactly how users want the gestures to work.

And that set us thinking…what kind of physical gestures would you like to see on a next-gen smartphone, and what applications would they connect to?

Here’s my tuppence-worth of thought on the matter.

Snap the phone away to snap a photo. This seems to be the only practical way to make a phonecam take a pic without having to hit a button, and the definite gesture could feed directly into an anti-blur digital correction system.