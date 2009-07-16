Lawnge Chairs are Made for Green Lounging

Artist Lisette Spee and architect Tim Van Den Burg have collaborated on what may be the most covert lawn chair ever: the Lawnge Chair, a seat made from metal and covered in artificial grass. the Lawnge is one in a series of lawn chairs created for public use in Valkenburg Park in Breda, Netherlands. Unlike other chairs and park benches, the Lawnge looks like a natural extension of the ground. It’s the kind of interactive art installation that draws curious onlookers into public parks.

The Lawnge is the perfect lounging space for outdoors lovers with grass allergies, but for those who prefer an authentic grass lounging experience, the wheelbarrow-like Chaise Lawn Chair, designed by Deger Cengiz and made out of real grass, might be the ticket.

[Via Inhabitat]