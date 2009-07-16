Lost in the Subway? Use AcrossAir’s Augmented Reality iPhone App

Public transportation is almost always more energy-efficient than driving, but there are few things more frustrating than getting lost underground in a subway station in the middle of hot, sticky July heat. But don’t worry–augmented reality is coming to the rescue in the form of AcrossAir’s New York Nearest Subway iPhone app.

When the app is loaded, NYC’s 33 subway lines are displayed with colored arrows. Just tilt the phone upwards to find the nearest stations, how to get to them, how many miles away they are, and what lines they’re on. It’s not nearly as embarrassing as spreading out a subway map, and it’s much more efficient.

New York Nearest Subway will be available as soon as Apple approves it for the iPhone store. London and Barcelona versions will follow soon after. Check out a video of the app in action below.

[Via Treehugger]