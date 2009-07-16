Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Twitter–I Know What You Did Five Minutes Ago

Twitter: I Know What You Did Five Minutes Ago
Starring: @sorad77, @JTLove45, Hayden Panettiere, and an uncredited cameo by @aplusk
No one gets your updates–when you’re dead
Quote: “The Tweets are coming from inside the house…”
Plot Synopsis
It was supposed to be the best night of their lives … until a senior prom gets caught in a social network … of screams, suspense, and blood!
