Why Should Entrepreneurs Start a Social Mission?

It’s a simple question many entrepreneurs are asking themselves. Increasingly, entrepreneurs are pushing beyond purely self-interest-driven business to focus on ways in which they can leverage influence and expertise to impact social change—whether it’s a national video contest or a local blood drive.

In an ideal world, genuine passion is the key call-to-action. Beyond

your personal connection to a cause, there are many business benefits.

The primary business benefit of a social mission is to engender

goodwill amongst core segments, though there are many secondary

benefits. Elevating your brand image, rallying your team and building

relationships with like-minded entrepreneurs are key secondary benefits

of launching a social initiative.



Primary Business Benefits

The primary benefit of a social mission is all about authenticity. If

your primary ambition of launching a social initiative is to bolster

your brand image, your head and heart might not be in the game—instead

centered on self-interest pursuits. It is about making a sustainable

impact for core constituencies; it’s about uplifting public welfare;

it’s about leveraging influence and talents to be an influential

advocate for those with little to no representation.

Authenticity wins the hearts of your consumers. Consider VoxPop–a cafe

and bookstore in Brooklyn, NY that promotes social awareness. Recently,

VoxPop was on the verge of financial collapse when the CEO, Debi Ryan

hosted two town hall meetings to pitch an investment deal to the

community. Now, the cafe and bookstore has 144 new investors. VoxPop

was able to live another day due to their genuine compassion for

community members–who reciprocated the feeling to truly make VoxPop a

community-driven businesss. Their authenticity won the hearts and

consequently, pocketbooks of the local patrons.

“If [your social mission is] manipulative and just to drive sales, the

public will see through it in a minute,” said Shelly Lazarus, Chairman

of Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide said to on | Philanthropy. Your social

mission should not be a catalyst to make an impact on profits—it should

be to make an impact beyond your profits.



Secondary Business Benefits