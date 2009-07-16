“Customer Service” or “Customers Serve Us?”

Have you ever tried to cancel a service on the Internet? You know, cancelling things like phone, cable/satellite TV, or any of the myriad SaaS services available to consumers or businesses. In the past few weeks, I have made several attempts to cancel or change services and this is what I found.

Popular SaaS – this is truly unbelievable. About a year ago, I signed up for an online business service. “Sign up” was a piece of cake – put your credit card in and off you go. The service was charged monthly. I no longer have a need for the service, so I tried to cancel it. I went to the company web site and found the “Manage my Account” type function. I filled out the form saying I wanted to close my account. Instead of actually being able to close the account – this is the response I got by email the next day – “Thank you for contacting XXX Customer Support. We are happy to assist you, however prior to moving forward I would like to review your account with you – please contact me at the number below or provide a phone number and convenient time to reach you.” They actually expected me to call them and explain why I wanted to cancel the service! Since I was anxious to cancel the service, I did call them during business hours and I got…. voice mail. I rerouted the operator and also got… voice mail. I tried this for two days and finally sent an email back, saying I didn’t want to talk to anyone, just to cancel my account. A day or two later I got an email acknowledging the cancellation – no phone call needed. How excited am I ever going to be about doing business with this company again? And it wasn’t because of the actual business – it was do to their “customers serve-us” attitude.

Mobile phone – I tried to make changes to my current service plans with two “leading” providers of mobile phone service. This is what I found – almost impossible to find a way to do it on the web. I ended up calling them both on the customer service line.