Social New, Now & Next: OurBlook Gets Their Social Debate On

Debate is a healthy part of life. It’s an understatement to say that people won’t always agree.

And, as I’ve mentioned in a previous blog post, my interest is always piqued by companies and organizations that use social media tools in innovative ways. Which is why, when I read about OurBlook.com, I was intrigued. They have taken healthy debate among top business, socioeconomic and political action thinkers and have not only given it a place online, but they compile each blog post “argument” into a book format for download by their audience. So, if you’re interested in becoming well-versed on the pros and cons of a particular topics, all you need to do is download the e-book, grab a cup of tea and read to your heart’s content. You simply have to see it to believe it.

For example, some of the topics they’re creating a “blog/book” about are:

The future of journalism

Sustainability (as relates to healthcare and energy)

And, of course, social media

There are more topics coming and it’s a good thing because their traffic is nothing to sneeze at; right now, they have about 7,000 visitors per month. Not bad.

OurBlook.com’s Founder, Paul Mongerson, has always been interested in news media and as a former engineer, brings an interesting spectrum of leadership to the company.

The describe themselves as “a collaborative resource that gathers todays epxerts to find tomorrow’s solutions” and I believe they’re right.