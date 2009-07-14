Breaking The Google Habit – Will You Bing For Your Next Decision?

In my book The Way of Innovation , I talk a lot about how consumer habits can become a powerful underpinning of a company’s grand strategy. For example, when I was a loyal Starbucks customer (someday I’ll share why I no longer am), I would sometimes find myself walking right into a Starbucks unconsciously, without even thinking about what I was doing. Starbucks engineered their experience into an automatic habit.

This is the situation that Microsoft’s decision engine Bing is facing. Google,

like Starbucks, has become a habit for many of us. We don’t “search” for something;

we “Google” it. I don’t really know if

my Google searches are better quality than

other options, but I just Google because I

just Google.

One of my clients is dealing with a similar

situation in the area of cardiac technology. The company makes a heart device

that is superior, but it continues to wrestle with doctors’ habit of

automatically using balloon pumps during cardiac emergencies. Even doctors that

prefer my client’s technology still sometimes turn to balloon pumps in a pinch.

At an internal conference, someone asked a doctor who was presenting why, if he

is such an advocate of the new alternative, he still uses balloon pumps. The

doctor’s response was insightful. He said, “That’s just what we do.”

“Google”

is just what most of us do. It has become a habit. And the Bing strategy accepts this habit and is trying

to break it.

I think that is one reason Microsoft has chosen to position Bing as a “decision” tool rather than a

“search” tool. Search has become synonymous with Google. Rather than try to de-couple these

two, it may be easier to simply replace the starting point. Get someone to say

“I want to make a decision” rather than “I want to search” and perhaps Microsoft can cut Google off at the pass.

Beat The Grass

I remember when I was in college that

everyone was remarking that Microsoft

had missed the Internet bandwagon. Netscape

was the most popular web browser and it had developed such a dominant position

that Microsoft would never be able to uncork it.