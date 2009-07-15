The New American Post-Industrial Microenterprise

In a small garage in Cedar Park, Texas outside of Austin, there is the start of a new company that reflects an emerging trend in small business. Russell Andersen is using the post-industrial refuse of America’s computer-aided manufacturing revolution to create a new type of microenterprise–one that is built around aging high-tech tools and very niche markets enabled by Internet-based social networks and GAAP accounting.

He is using a fully-depreciated, 20-plus-year-old CNC (computer-numeric-controlled) milling machine he sourced from Craigslist for less than one-tenth of its cost new, and he’s running it with equally antiquated computer hardware and software. With that minimalist equipment, he builds very specific custom bike components that he sells around the world to a very unique customer.

An emerging trend in mountain biking is to build bikes with 29-inch wheels (called 29ers) instead of the more prevalent 26-inch wheels. Riders began to discover that the front gears (chain rings) designed for the smaller wheels were not as suitable on the bigger wheels. They needed smaller chain rings which were hard to fit on the crank sets designed for 26 bikes. But this market is so small most manufacturers simply do not make them, so passionate riders got together in bike shops and social networks to discuss this dilemma, creating a convergence of need, demand, and opportunity.

Now, in his garage, Andersen designs and fabricates a range of these specialty gears based on his extensive personal experience and he then sells them directly around the world via several of these social network sites, like mtbr.com dedicated to this type of mountain biking and recently through his own site, AndersenMachine.com.