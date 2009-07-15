The New Harry Potter Film and Business Culture

When Harry Potter’s wizarding ways first captured audiences in 1998, it wasn’t clear how much of a phenomenon it would become. J.K. Rowling soon joined the ranks of Tolkien and Lucas when it came to the fantasy genre. Children, teens, and even parents sped through the series unlike any books before it, waiting with baited breath for the next book release. Many still wonder how and why the series became such a hit; to the fans, it’s no surprise at all.

When people—especially children—read, they are looking to get lost in a world beyond their own. It’s no wonder Potter and the Lord of the Rings

trilogy took off, and are still popular today; they have the literary

“it” factor, taking readers through incredible fantasy worlds in a way

that can’t be done by any other medium, delicately weaving in real life

and make-believe worlds that come together in a very relatable way.

The Quincy, Mass., Patriot-Ledger recently quoted

teacher Katie McCurdy saying, “I love being able to expose the kids to

a world someone else created. It’s a great way to talk about fantasy

and their own creative writing. … Harry does magic, but he also deals

with the school bully and getting his homework done. There are

characters that every kind of person can relate to.”

Just as Rowling, Lucas and Tolkien built worlds for their readers,

CEOs and managers too have a responsibility to build a world for their

employees—although not one of fantasy, of course. The culture and

environment in a workplace is almost if not as important as the work

itself. Employees who work in an environment with shared values and

experiences, feel a bond with their coworkers, and are constantly

encouraged and inspired will be more productive and effective. But how

does one build that culture?

A good approach involves two steps: first, lay the groundwork for

how you want the business culture to develop and where you want it to

end up; and second, build…

