The New Harry Potter Film and Business Culture

When Harry Potter’s wizarding ways first captured audiences in 1998,
it wasn’t clear how much of a phenomenon it would become. J.K. Rowling
soon joined the ranks of Tolkien and Lucas when it came to the fantasy
genre. Children, teens, and even parents sped through the series unlike
any books before it, waiting with baited breath for the next book
release. Many still wonder how and why the series became such a hit; to
the fans, it’s no surprise at all.
When people—especially children—read, they are looking to get lost in a world beyond their own. It’s no wonder Potter and the Lord of the Rings
trilogy took off, and are still popular today; they have the literary
“it” factor, taking readers through incredible fantasy worlds in a way
that can’t be done by any other medium, delicately weaving in real life
and make-believe worlds that come together in a very relatable way.
The Quincy, Mass., Patriot-Ledger recently quoted
teacher Katie McCurdy saying, “I love being able to expose the kids to
a world someone else created. It’s a great way to talk about fantasy
and their own creative writing. … Harry does magic, but he also deals
with the school bully and getting his homework done. There are
characters that every kind of person can relate to.”
Just as Rowling, Lucas and Tolkien built worlds for their readers,
CEOs and managers too have a responsibility to build a world for their
employees—although not one of fantasy, of course. The culture and
environment in a workplace is almost if not as important as the work
itself. Employees who work in an environment with shared values and
experiences, feel a bond with their coworkers, and are constantly
encouraged and inspired will be more productive and effective. But how
does one build that culture?
A good approach involves two steps: first, lay the groundwork for
how you want the business culture to develop and where you want it to
end up; and second, build…
