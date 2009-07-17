“You should know up front, this is not a love story.” This blunt declaration from the trailer for (500) Days of Summer sums up why it could be the season’s most refreshing cinematic experience. Why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt opposite Zooey Deschanel, (500) Days could easily be mischaracterized as such. Instead, it’s a slightly surreal, comical examination of the incongruities between differing perceptions of love. But an epic romance it is not. Nor is it a sci-fi thriller or a sappy rom-com. There is no space travel or hocus-pocus, no vampires or over-the-top antics (take notes, Bruno). In fact, there’s really nothing over-the-top about it. It’s the anti-summer-blockbuster. Refreshing indeed.